Stay weather aware: Risk for more severe storms with damaging wind gusts, small hail today

ATLANTA — After a round of severe storms caused significant damage and power outages Thursday, another round of storms are possible on Friday.

The main threats are damaging wind gusts, lightning, heavy rain and small hail, much like several counties saw on Thursday.

>> Read the latest content from WSB’s Christina Edwards here

Risk for more severe storms with damaging wind gusts, small hail today (NWS)

Risk for more severe storms with damaging wind gusts, small hail today (NWS)

Here’s what you need to know:

Waves of storms are predicted ahead of a cold front

Scattered storms will continue through the night

Heat advisory in effect with heat index values in the triple digits

Showers and storms will linger Saturday morning, with a break from the heat

Rest of the weekend will be drier with less heat and humidity

Risk for more severe storms with damaging wind gusts, small hail today (NWS)

Risk for more severe storms with damaging wind gusts, small hail today (NWS)

>> Download the WSB Radio App to stay up to date on the weather in your area here

©2023 Cox Media Group