‘Stay courageous, Austin’: Fire department celebrates Cherokee County boy’s final cancer treatment

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — One metro Atlanta fire department is celebrating a small but mighty child.

In August, Austin Herre became the newest member of the Cherokee County Fire Department.

On Sunday, the department celebrated Herre’s final ‘frontline’ chemotherapy treatment for leukemia.

Now, Herre will undergo maintenance treatments.

In January, Herre’s mother, Chelsea, announced that Austin was diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD).

ALD is a rare disease that affects 1 in 17,000 people. It’s a neurological disorder that affects the adrenal glands and brain and causes long-chain fatty acids in the brain, which destroys the protective myelin sheath around nerve cells, responsible for brain function. He was diagnosed with ALD at just six months old.

Then in August, Austin began treatment for B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a cancer of the bone marrow and blood that experts say does not have a clear cause.

Cherokee County firefighters said they will continue to fight with Austin.

“Stay courageous, Austin, your fire family is with you,” the fire department wrote.

A GoFundMe to help with his medical bills has raised over $6,000.

