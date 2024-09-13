State will not charge Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in Georgia election interference case

ATLANTA — The state will not bring charges against Lt. Gov. Burt Jones for his alleged role in the Georgia election interference case.

According to Pete Skandalakis with the Georgia Prosecuting Attorneys Council, the case doesn’t warrant further action.

Jones was one of 16 Georgia Republican electors who falsely claimed that former President Donald Trump won the state of Georgia over President Joe Biden.

He was not one of the 19 co-defendants named in a grand jury indictment released that included former President Trump, Rudy Giuliani and more.

A Fulton County judge barred District Attorney Fani Willis from investigating him after it was revealed she held a fundraiser for his Democratic opponent during the election.

It is important to note that every other “false elector” in the case was indicted over their involvement and the special purpose grand jury recommended that Jones be indicted.

Jones responded to the news with a statement, saying:

“I have always wanted to tell my story in front of a fair and unbiased prosecutor, which Fani Willis clearly is not. I am thankful that I finally had the opportunity to do that. Ms. Willis has wasted millions of taxpayer dollars trying to weaponize our judicial system, increase her political profile, and finance an inappropriate relationship with her boyfriend.

“I look forward to being able to focus on the work I was elected to do. And while I don’t expect an apology from Ms. Willis or her mouthpieces in the media, I would ask that she provide one to the Georgians whose time and money she has wasted. She can start by being transparent with the General Assembly and complying with the subpoena issued for her testimony regarding the use of state tax dollars distributed to her office.”