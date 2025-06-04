State Rep. Derrick Jackson enters Georgia governor’s race

ATLANTA — State Representative Derrick Jackson has officially entered the Georgia governor’s race, joining a growing list of candidates vying for the party’s nomination.

Jackson, a U.S. Navy veteran, has represented a South Metro Atlanta district in the Georgia House since 2016. He previously ran for statewide office in 2022, finishing sixth in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor.

He now joins three other Democrats who have already declared their candidacies, including former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Meanwhile, Stacey Abrams, who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2018 and 2022 has not ruled out a third campaign.

Jackson becomes the fourth Democrat to announce a run for governor.

WSB’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story