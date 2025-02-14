Local

State officials report record year for exports in Georgia

By WSB Radio News Staff
Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia downtown skyline at dusk. (Sean Pavone)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — New numbers from the Governor’s Office and State Department of Economic Development show a 6.4% increase in exports last year.

That’s nearly 3 times the national average. The more than $53 billion dollars in goods with the ‘Georgia Made’ label put the state at number six in the nation when it comes to the dollar value of trade with other countries, more than 220 countries and territories in all.

Governor Kemp touted the state’s business climate in an interview with Bloomberg last year. “We are letting the market work in Georgia!”

He says these latest record-breaking numbers represent economic opportunity in every corner of the state. The top exports include civilian aircraft and parts, followed by motor vehicles, computers, telephone sets and medical devices.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!