State leaders break ground on massive Rivian manufacturing plant

By WSB Radio News Staff
State leaders break ground at new Rivian plant in Georgia (Jonathan O'Brien/WSB Radio)
ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp and other state leaders broke ground Tuesday morning on the massive multi-billion dollar Rivian manufacturing plant east of Atlanta in both Morgan County and Walton County.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe says it’s been a long road to get to.

“Thank you all for being on this journey. Thanks for being on this incredible adventure and helping us turn that beautiful site that we see out there in the distance into a thriving manufacturing facility,” Scaringe says.

In 2021, state officials lauded the project as a generational partnership. Governor Kemp touted that the $5B plan for the plant in east Georgia would create thousands of jobs.

But it was troubled from the start with local opposition from residents and some raising questions about the massive tax incentives given to the company.

The electric vehicle plant will occupy a 2,000 acre site and company officials hope to have cars rolling off the line by 2028.

