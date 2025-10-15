State lawmakers form special panel to review DeKalb superintendent’s indictment

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — State lawmakers have formed a special committee to review the indictment of DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton.

State Representative Doreen Carter is chairing the subcommittee and says the goal is to work hand-in-hand with the DeKalb County School Board to support its efforts.

Carter explained, “The other objective is to give our constituents an opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns and then ultimately we want to be able to propose legislation that strengthens this process.”

She emphasized that the panel will not serve as a forum to adjudicate the case against Dr. Horton and said members are keeping an open mind as they move forward.

Dr. Horton remains on paid administrative leave as the DeKalb County School Board prepares to meet in a closed-door executive session Wednesday morning, likely to discuss the situation surrounding his indictment. While that discussion will not be public, any official actions taken by the board must occur in the open portion of the meeting.

State Senator Emanuel Jones is calling for immediate action from the board.

“We cannot wait, time is of the essence. We need to move past this incident,” Jones said. In a separate statement, he urged the board to “terminate Dr. Horton immediately” and conduct an internal review “to make sure there is no one else in this school system that’s remotely related or complacent to Dr. Horton in any kind of way.”

Horton’s attorney maintains that his client’s indictment is not connected to his current role in DeKalb County.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story