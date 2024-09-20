Local

State elections board votes to have hand-counting of ballots at polling places

Election 2024 Georgia Election Rules

ATLANTA — The Georgia State Election Board voted to require hand counting of ballots at polling places.

The board met Friday and the board’s chairman, John Fervier, warned before the vote that anyone voting in the affirmative was going against the advice of their legal counsel at the Attorney General’s office.

The office of Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr sent a letter to the members of Georgia’s State Election Board Friday morning telling them some of the planned rule changes to election policies ahead of the presidential race may conflict with state law as well as the board’s authority.

The attorney general’s office also told the board that passing rules about how elections are conducted is “disfavored when implemented close to an election.”

