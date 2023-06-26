Local

State agency offers grants to help fund child care for workers without traditional schedules

(Cox Media Group)

The State Department of Early Care and Learning is offering grants aimed at helping families who do not work the traditional 9a-5p Monday-Friday job and need help with childcare.

Commissioner Amy Jacobs tells WSB Radio that money from the American Rescue Plan will be used to award three types of grants: one for providers who extend their hours; one for businesses whose employees work those non-traditional hours; and one for non-profits and governments to collaborate to help local communities deal with the issue.

She says between 12-15 grants worth up to $750,000 each will be awarded. The deadline to apply is July 17th.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!