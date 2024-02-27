Star witness called to testify about relationship between DA Willis and prosecutor

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office confirmed a hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday in the election interference case.

An official said the purpose is to re-open the testimony of Attorney Terrence Bradley, a witness in the effort to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis in the case.

Weeks ago, Bradley refuted Ashleigh and John Merchant’s allegations against Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade’s alleged relationship.

In a document obtained on Feb. 9, they alleged Willis and Wade claimed to not have had a personal, romantic relationship before Willis appointed Wade as a special prosecutor in the case, but Terrence Bradley refuted that claim.

Bradley is an attorney and a member of the Georgia Bar, and he and Wade were friends and business associates.

He is said to have non-privileged, personal knowledge the romantic relationship between Wade and Willis began before Willis was sworn in as the district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia in January 2021.

On Monday, Judge Scott McAfee met with Bradley. The judge notified attorneys in the case via email that some communications between Wade and Bradley do not fall under attorney-client confidentiality, sources tell ABC News.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m.

©2024 Cox Media Group