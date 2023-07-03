Stamp prices rise again, months after a January increase

(NEW YORK, Ny.) — The AP reports that for the second time this year, stamp prices are on the move. Beginning on Sunday, first-class “forever” stamps will rise 3¢ from 63 to 66 cents.

The last such increase took place less than a year ago, in January, when prices moved from 60 to 63 cents. The United States Postal Service (USPS) cited “operating expenses fueled by inflation,” along with the impacts of a “previously defective pricing model” when describing the reasons for their price hike.

The USPS, as a political organ and governmental service, gets pushed and pulled by the tide of the political climate.

A few other services provided by the organization will see price increases, including postcards and one-ounce letters. Since 2019, the forever stamp price has increased from 50¢ all the way to 66¢.





