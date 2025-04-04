Spring break travel surge could set new record at Hartsfield-Jackson

ATLANTA — Spring break season is in full swing, and with most metro Atlanta school districts off next week, travel activity is ramping up in a major way. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is preparing for potentially record breaking crowds, with an estimated 116,000 passengers expected to pass through TSA checkpoints today alone.

“If we do in fact screen 116,000 passengers, that’ll be a record setting day,” said Andrew Gobeil, spokesperson for the airport. “We screened 111,000 passengers in May of 2024, and it’s only getting busier.”

In addition to those being screened, Gobeil notes another 100,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport on connecting flights. With travel volume surging, airport officials are urging travelers to plan ahead and arrive early.

Passengers flying domestically are advised to arrive at the airport at least 2 to 2.5 hours before their flight, while international travelers should allow 3 hours.

“If you think it’s always busy at Hartsfield-Jackson, well, today it’s going to be even busier,” Gobeil added.

To help the screening process go smoothly, travelers are encouraged to thoroughly empty their carry-on bags before packing. “As you’re packing your carry-on luggage, empty it before you start to pack everything in it to make sure that there is nothing in there that would cause any issues,” said Gobeil.

Airport officials also warn that travel volume will remain high throughout the month. Travelers hoping to avoid peak congestion should steer clear of the airport on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays, and Mondays as these are the busiest travel days.

With the possibility of a record-breaking day today and more travel surges expected in the coming weeks, officials emphasize preparation and patience as key to a smoother airport experience.