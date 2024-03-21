Sprayberry stabbing: Police identify suspect, student in critical condition

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police have identified a student who was stabbed at school on Wednesday.

Police said a student was stabbed multiple times on the campus of Sprayberry High School. On Thursday, police identified the student as 18-year-old Earl Nichols, who is listed in critical condition.

Witnesses told investigators that a fight happened in the bathroom and someone brought out a knife and stabbed Nichols.

Police identified the suspect as 17-year-old Aedan Smith. He faces charges of aggravated assault and carrying a weapon within a school safety zone.

“I did see him this morning right before it happened,” said a student who knows both the victim and the suspect. “I just feel bad for his family, his girlfriend. People care about him. I hope he gets better.”

Another student’s mother said she was horrified.

“This world is crazy,” Suzane Nesbitt said. “I feel it’s not safe anymore. Nowhere. Wherever you go. Private school. Public school.”