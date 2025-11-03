Spelman College receives multi-million dollar gift from philanthropist

ATLANTA — Spelman College officials announced a philanthropist provided the HBCU with a multi-million dollar gift.

Spelman College has received a transformative $38 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, marking her second major contribution to the Atlanta-based HBCU in five years.

According to college officials, the unrestricted gift will support two key priorities: expanding financial aid and scholarship opportunities to help students complete their education, and investing in advanced technology infrastructure to enhance learning, improve operations, and prepare students for a digitally driven world.

Scott previously donated $20 million to Spelman in 2020.

“We are profoundly grateful to MacKenzie Scott for this incredibly generous and unrestricted $38 million gift,” said Spelman Interim President Rosalind “Roz” Brewer. “This investment is a powerful affirmation of our mission and our commitment to educational excellence and equity. The flexibility of this gift allows us to strengthen the student experience, modernize our technology infrastructure, and expand financial opportunity for the scholars who call Spelman home.”