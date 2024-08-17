Local

Speeding driver crashes into Marietta police car at red light, sends self, officers to hospital

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Marietta police cruiser hit near Big Chicken Officials say an MPD vehicle was hit by a Mustang as the two officers were in a marked car responding to an alarm call near the Big Chicken on Cobb Parkway.

By WSBTV.com News Staff

MARIETTA, Ga. — Two Marietta police officers and another driver are injured after the driver smashed into the officers’ police cruiser, the department told Channel 2 Action News.

Officials say an MPD vehicle was hit by a Mustang as the two officers were in a marked car responding to an alarm call near the Big Chicken on Cobb Parkway around 10:15 p.m.

Police say the 60-year-old driver was speeding down Cobb Parkway and approaching a red light where the marked Marietta police Ford Explorer was nearly stopped.

The crash sent the Mustang spinning and it crashed into another car, a Toyota Prius being driven by a 60-year-old.

The driver of the Mustang was thrown out of the car.

Officers Morrison and Sherman had to be pulled from the car because of the damage to the patrol vehicle.

Both officers and the Mustang driver were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The officers have been released from the hospital, but the driver is still hospitalized.

There is no word on the condition of the Prius driver.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!