Speeding driver crashes into Marietta police car at red light, sends self, officers to hospital

MARIETTA, Ga. — Two Marietta police officers and another driver are injured after the driver smashed into the officers’ police cruiser, the department told Channel 2 Action News.

Officials say an MPD vehicle was hit by a Mustang as the two officers were in a marked car responding to an alarm call near the Big Chicken on Cobb Parkway around 10:15 p.m.

Police say the 60-year-old driver was speeding down Cobb Parkway and approaching a red light where the marked Marietta police Ford Explorer was nearly stopped.

The crash sent the Mustang spinning and it crashed into another car, a Toyota Prius being driven by a 60-year-old.

The driver of the Mustang was thrown out of the car.

Officers Morrison and Sherman had to be pulled from the car because of the damage to the patrol vehicle.

Both officers and the Mustang driver were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The officers have been released from the hospital, but the driver is still hospitalized.

There is no word on the condition of the Prius driver.