Special prosecutor may look into Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ role in 2020 false electors meeting

ATLANTA — WSB has learned the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia is looking at possibly appointing a special prosecutor to investigate Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones’ involvement in the 2020 false electors scheme.

Jones was one of 16 Georgia Republicans electors who falsely claimed that former President Donald Trump won the state of Georgia over President Joe Biden.

He was not one of the 19 co-defendants named in a grand jury indictment released on Monday night that included former President Trump, Rudy Guiliani and more.

A Fulton County judge barred District Attorney Fani Willis from investigating him after it was revealed she held a fundraiser for his Democratic opponent during the election.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot reached out to the lieutenant governor’s office for comment, but has not heard back.

Jones was elected to the Georgia State Senate in 2012, serving in Georgia’s 25th District before being elected lieutenant governor in November 2022.

©2023 Cox Media Group