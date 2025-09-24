Special election scheduled to replace gubernatorial candidate Jason Esteves’s vacancy

ATLANTA — A special election is scheduled for November 18 to replace State Senator Jason Esteves, who’s running for governor.
Qualifying for the District 35 race begins next Monday.
Early in-person voting will begin on Monday, October 27.
If a runoff is needed to settle the race, it will be held on December 16.
The full statement from Secretary Raffensperger is below:
Notice is hereby given that a Special Election shall be held on November 18, 2025, in Cobb County and Fulton County for Georgia Senate District 35 to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Senator Jason F. Esteves. A special runoff election, if needed, shall be held on December 16, 2025.
Qualifying for the Georgia Senate District 35 special election will be held at the Office of Georgia Secretary of State’s Elections Division, 2 MLK Jr. Dr., Floyd West Tower Suite 802, Atlanta, GA 30334.
The dates and hours of qualifying will be Monday, September 29, 2025, beginning at 9:00 a.m. and ending at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 30, 2025, beginning at 8:00 a.m. and ending at 5:00 p.m., and Wednesday, October 1, 2025, beginning at 8:00 a.m. and ending at 1:00 p.m. The qualifying fee shall be $400.00.
Monday, October 20, 2025, is the last day to register to vote for all persons who are not registered to vote and who desire to vote in the Special Election. Advance in-person absentee voting will begin on Monday, October 27, 2025.— Secretary Brad Raffensperger