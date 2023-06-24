Spalding County sheriff says body of 18-year-old shooting victim discovered in church parking lot

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County sheriff officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly shooting.

Authorities said on Friday at 2:40 a.m., deputies received reports of a shooting victim found lying in the parking lot of Sunnyside Baptist Church.

When deputies arrived, they identified 18-year-old Dallas Johnson as the victim. Officials confirmed he had succumbed to his injuries.

Officials have not specified what led to the shooting.

Authorities confirmed that one person was taken into custody. Their identity has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

©2023 Cox Media Group