Southwest DeKalb High School without power, students evacuated to nearby schools

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Southwest DeKalb High School is currently without power after Monday’s severe storms, according to school district officials.

A spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News that students are being evacuated to nearby schools.

The district said that 9th- and 10th-grade students are being transported to Martin Luther King, Jr. High School, while 11th- and 12th-grade students are being taken to Columbia High School.

Students will remain at these schools until they are taken back to Southwest DeKalb High School before the end of normal school hours.

Lunch will be served to students who were transported.

Currently, phone and internet services at Southwest DeKalb High are not working.

The district said families can pick up their children from the evacuation sites as long as they provide proper identification.

DeKalb schools said it will notify families when power is restored.

