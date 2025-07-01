Local

Southwest Atlanta home damaged in shooting

By Miles Montgomery
Police lights
(fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at 175 Matthewson Pl. around 12:14 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a homeowner who said her home was damaged from multiple rounds of gunfire.

No one was injured in the shooting. Investigators say unknown suspect(s) fired multiple rounds towards the victim’s home “in what appears to be an ongoing dispute between occupants of the home who are familiar with the suspect(s).”

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!