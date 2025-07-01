Southwest Atlanta home damaged in shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at 175 Matthewson Pl. around 12:14 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a homeowner who said her home was damaged from multiple rounds of gunfire.

No one was injured in the shooting. Investigators say unknown suspect(s) fired multiple rounds towards the victim’s home “in what appears to be an ongoing dispute between occupants of the home who are familiar with the suspect(s).”