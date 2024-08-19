Local

South Georgia store sells $1 million scratch-off ticket

By WSBTV.com News Staff
By WSBTV.com News Staff

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. — One Georgia resident is a million dollars richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket.

The ticket was sold at Joyner’s Corner on John Carter Road in Bloomingdale, Georgia.

The ticket, a 2nd Edition Billionaire Club is a scratcher with $7 million top prizes, $1 million second prizes, $50,000 third prizes, and many other cash prizes.

The winner claimed the prize on Friday.

As a reminder, Georgia Lottery instant play winnings must be claimed within 90 days of purchase, while draw games can be claimed within 180 days of the draw date.

Unclaimed prize money in Georgia is used to fund the HOPE and Pre-K Programs. More than 2.1 million students have received HOPE, and more than 2 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program, according to the Georgia Lottery.

