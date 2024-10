SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The mayor of South Fulton is getting backlash over his plan to almost double his salary.

Going by the name Mayor Khalid, he is proposing boosting his yearly pay from about $47,000 to $85,000. One councilwoman insists resident are livid about he plan saying 94 percent of those surveyed don’t support it.

The council will vote at Welcome All Park on the proposals November 12 at 7 p.m.