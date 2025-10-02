South Fulton police searching for four suspects after man shot inside restaurant

SOUTH FULTON, GA — South Fulton police are asking for the public’s help in locating four people in connection with a shooting that left one man injured this week.

Officers were called to Lost in da Souse Kitchen Lounge at 5307 Old National Highway around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday after reports of a shooting and located a male victim, age 46, with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. He has not been identified.

The investigation is active and ongoing.