South Fulton police searching for four suspects after man shot inside restaurant

By WSB Radio News Staff
4 persons of interest after man shot inside restaurant South Fulton police want to question these four persons of interest after a man was shot inside a restaurant on Wednesday night.
SOUTH FULTON, GA — South Fulton police are asking for the public’s help in locating four people in connection with a shooting that left one man injured this week.

Officers were called to Lost in da Souse Kitchen Lounge at 5307 Old National Highway around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday after reports of a shooting and located a male victim, age 46, with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. He has not been identified.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

