South Fulton police lieutenant out of surgery after being shot multiple times

By Miles Montgomery
Lieutenant Charles Cook (South Fulton Police Department)
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The South Fulton police lieutenant who was shot multiple times on Friday is out of surgery, police officials confirmed on Saturday.

Police confirmed that Lt. Charles Cook is out of surgery and is recovering in the Intensive Care Unit in the hospital.

Around 11:40 a.m., Fulton County police officers responded to a call about a suspicious person near the Budgetel Inn and Suites on Fulton Industrial Boulevard near MLK Jr. Drive SW and requested assistance from South Fulton police.

South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows confirmed that the suspect opened fire on South Fulton police Lt. Charles Cook as soon as he arrived on the scene and exited his patrol car.

Cook was shot three times.

The officers returned fire, shooting and killing the suspect, later identified as Rashan Cofield, 29.

Fulton County police officer Zahir Muid said he didn’t know if he would have survived had Lt. Cook not been there. Officer Muid is continuing to recover at home.

The GBI is investigating the shooting.

