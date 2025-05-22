Local

South Fulton mayor faces criminal trespassing charges

By WSB Radio News Staff
Mayor Khalid Kamau (City of South Fulton)
By WSB Radio News Staff

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The embattled mayor of the city of South Fulton faces charges from an alleged incident that happened in July of 2023, officials say.

Mayor Khalid Kamau faces a misdemeanor charge after being accused of entering a home on Cascade Palmetto Highway without permission.

Kamau has faced criticism over spending taxpayer dollars on a media studio, office furniture, and a mural for his City Hall office.

He has also been accused of misusing South Fulton city money.

He announced last month that he is not seeking re-election.

Kamau, who has served as mayor since 2022, said he plans to finish out his current term with a reduced schedule. He cited financial hardships as the driving reason behind his decision not to run again.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!