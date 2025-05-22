South Fulton mayor faces criminal trespassing charges

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The embattled mayor of the city of South Fulton faces charges from an alleged incident that happened in July of 2023, officials say.

Mayor Khalid Kamau faces a misdemeanor charge after being accused of entering a home on Cascade Palmetto Highway without permission.

Kamau has faced criticism over spending taxpayer dollars on a media studio, office furniture, and a mural for his City Hall office.

He has also been accused of misusing South Fulton city money.

He announced last month that he is not seeking re-election.

Kamau, who has served as mayor since 2022, said he plans to finish out his current term with a reduced schedule. He cited financial hardships as the driving reason behind his decision not to run again.