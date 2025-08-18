Local

South Fulton mayor announces he is running for re-election

Mayor Khalid Kamau (City of South Fulton)
SOUTH FULTON, GA — A metro Atlanta area mayor had a change of heart and announced that he will run for re-election.

In April, South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau announced that he would not seek another term as mayor.

Kamau, also known as mayor Kobi, faced questions about his spending of city money. In July, an audit found unapproved travel and purchases totaling more than $70,000 over a two-year period.

Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs and the city’s first mayor, Bill Edwards, previously announced they’re running for mayor.

