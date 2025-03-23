South Fulton man arrested after armed standoff with police

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A 77-year-old South Fulton man is facing multiple charges after a tense three-hour standoff with police on Thaxton Drive.

Authorities say the incident began around 5:30 p.m. on Friday when Timothy Bankston Jr. allegedly emerged from his home holding a shotgun and confronted a group of county sewer workers installing a new pipe. The workers say they were caught off guard by the encounter.

“He was just yelling, we couldn’t make out what he was saying, and waving his gun,” one worker recalled. “We just ran.”

Bankston then reportedly retreated into his residence and refused to come out. A SWAT team responded and negotiated with him for several hours before successfully convincing him to surrender shortly after 8 p.m.

He was taken into custody and is now facing three counts of aggravated assault. Police also confirmed that officers have responded to the home in the past for medical-related concerns.