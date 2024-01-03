South Fulton crime scene investigator fired after crashing city SUV, getting DUI on New Year’s Eve

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A crime scene investigator with the South Fulton Police Department has been fired after police say she crashed her department-issued SUV on New Year’s Eve.

She is also facing a driving under the influence charge.

Najiyah McKinney was coming around a curve on West Paces Ferry at 4:30 a.m. when she hit the curb and crashed into a utility pole and then took out a mailbox.

McKinney worked as a CSI technician for about a year before the crash.

Police Chief Keith Meadows said he opened up an internal investigation as soon as he found out about the crash.

“We received a call from the Atlanta Police Department in reference to one of our employees possibly driving under the influence,” he said. “She was on call for that particular night.”

Meadows said the investigation didn’t take long. McKinney was fired Tuesday morning.

“The damage to the vehicle was pretty extensive and, you know, we have a very strict policy on not only the use of our city vehicles but also zero-tolerance policy as it relates to driving under the influence of any type of substance,” the police chief explained.

Meadows says he believes the SUV will be totaled.

Since she was fired, the police department’s investigation has ended, but she still faces the DUI charge.

