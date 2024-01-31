South Fulton County woman raises 3 children of her own, then 150 more

UNION CITY, Ga. — A nonprofit that cares for children in crisis in South Fulton County is honoring one of its longest-serving volunteers.

In Union City, Sarah Moore has been a ‘parent’ to more than 150 kids.

Moore says she’ll never forget when her husband suggested they go into full-time childcare.

“I thought, ‘Gee, that’d be like being in church camp all the time!’ Surprise, surprise,” Moore said.

That was 52 years ago when the family of five moved from Florida to Christian City in South Fulton County.

The faith-based nonprofit cares for vulnerable children. It now has a 500-acre campus.

Moore and her husband Clyde became what the charity calls “houseparents”, caring for young ones abandoned by their families.

“We would actually have children just dropped off like you’d drop off an unwanted puppy,” Sarah Moore said.

Through the decades, Sarah has raised more than 150 children.

“They really do the job of putting the kids back together. That’s what they have done over the years as ‘houseparents’,” Christian City CEO Keith Horton said.

Sarah says many of her kids come back to visit.

She lives in Christian City’s senior living facility and still helps out in the Children’s Village, all while making a difference.

“It has been a blessing to us to see lives change, and for the children to see what unconditional love was all about,” Sarah said.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen contributed to this story.