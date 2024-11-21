Local

Authorities investigating racist flyers found in South Fulton park

South Fulton police cruiser

SOUTH FULTON — The FBI, GBI and South Fulton police are investigating racist flyers that have been found in a South Fulton park.

The flyer includes a message to illegal immigrants and says they will need to show identification or be arrested.

A South Fulton resident found the flyer in Trammel Crow Park on Cascade Road. Councilwoman Linda Pritchett, who is a first-generation Cuban American says she urges those who find these kinds of flyers or messages report them to police.

“As a Cuban American, it’s outrageous and disgusting,” Pritchett said.


