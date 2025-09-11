South Fulton coach facing charges after child injured at football practice

SOUTH FULTON, GA — A coach is now facing charges after an incident that injured a 12 year old child during football practice at Old National Park in South Fulton.

South Fulton Public Safety director Dr. Cedric Alexander says Jonathan Sagers faces charges of felony child cruelty and misdemeanor battery.

“Through the words of Mr. Sagers, there was a verbal and physical altercation,” Alexander says. “The kid was pushed, shoved, however, he hit that ground, which clearly must have created some medical issues for this 12 year old child.”

Witnesses report seeing the coach push the child down and the boy collapsed.

He’s now out of the hospital.

Sager’s passed a background check for the volunteer League in July, and a month later, was facing warrants out of Atlanta for drug possession.

