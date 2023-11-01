Son of former Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins commits to play basketball at UGA

ATLANTA — The son of former Atlanta Hawks star Dominique Wilkins is staying in the state of Georgia to play his college ball.

The Hall of Famer’s son, Jacob Wilkins, announced his commitment to the University of Georgia on Tuesday.

Wilkins, a small forward attends Grayson High School in Loganville and is getting ready to start his junior season later this month.

The 6 feet 8 inches tall Wilkins also had offers from Virginia, Alabama, Cincinnati and Indiana, according to 247 Sports.

Wilkins is listed as a four-star recruit and had just gone on his official visit to UGA.

Wilkins is listed by as the No. 57 prospect in ESPN’s 2025 class rankings.

Jacob’s father is considered by many the best Hawk of all time and starred for Atlanta from 1982 to 1994.

Dominque is in his 15th season as the team’s TV color analyst.

