Local

Some Social Security recipients to see smaller checks starting next month

By WSB Radio News Staff
social security payment
Social Security paymets (Rix Pix - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Some Social Security recipients in Georgia and across the country could see reduced payments starting next month, as the federal government moves to recover years of overpayments.

The Social Security Administration says it is increasing the amount withheld from certain monthly checks from 10 percent to as much as 50 percent for people who were overpaid. The agency says the overpayments were caused by miscalculations or recipients failing to report changes in income.

Officials say the adjustments are part of an effort to recover millions of dollars improperly distributed in recent years.

Those affected can request a waiver if they believe the overpayment was not their fault.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!