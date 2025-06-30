Some Social Security recipients to see smaller checks starting next month

ATLANTA — Some Social Security recipients in Georgia and across the country could see reduced payments starting next month, as the federal government moves to recover years of overpayments.

The Social Security Administration says it is increasing the amount withheld from certain monthly checks from 10 percent to as much as 50 percent for people who were overpaid. The agency says the overpayments were caused by miscalculations or recipients failing to report changes in income.

Officials say the adjustments are part of an effort to recover millions of dollars improperly distributed in recent years.

Those affected can request a waiver if they believe the overpayment was not their fault.