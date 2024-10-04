Some Rockdale County businesses remain closed because of chlorine plume, call it ‘ground zero’

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Businesses located near the BioLab plant in Rockdale County are facing closures due to lingering clouds of chlorine-laced smoke coming from the facility.

The environmental crisis is disrupting local commerce and has halted operations for several business owners.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan visited a paint and auto body repair shop on Friday directly affected by the plant incident.

Owner Melvin Little shared that his business has been shut down for days due to the chemicals in the air.

“Things got locked down Sunday and from there, we haven’t been able to work,” Little said.

Melvin expressed concern over the health impact the fumes pose to his employees and customers.

He anticipated a surge in business following Hurricane Helene but is unable to serve clients due to the ongoing situation.

Little mentioned a personal impact as well.

“My other shop, my mom works for me, and she had to go to the hospital. They had to give her medications,” Melvin Little said.

He reported that other businesses in the vicinity have also closed because of the smoke.

“It’s ground zero. You’re coughing yourself, it’s ground zero,” he said.

Melvin’s daughter, Miara Little, who manages their business, also voiced her frustration about the lack of clear guidance and support from authorities.

“Three of my employees went down already and went to the hospital,” she said. “I have all of these families to feed. And they are looking at me for answers...and nobody is giving us answers.”

The unpredictability of the chemical-laden clouds, which could shift directions rapidly, adds to the difficulty in making business decisions safely.

“You can’t tell me people to come and do business in a smoke cloud,” Melvin Little said.

The shutdown has led to significant financial losses, as Melvin estimates tens of thousands of dollars lost with no reopening date in sight.

“We’re closed. I still owe the mortgage and I still have to pay my liabilities,” Melvin Little said.

Business owners, including Little, have sought financial assistance from the county to recuperate some losses due to the plant fire but are uncertain if or when help will come.



