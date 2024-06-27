Some residents are concerned about traffic ahead of first presidential debate in Atlanta on Thursday

ATLANTA — All eyes are on Atlanta as the world prepares to watch the first presidential debate Thursday night.

“This has been really cool to see around campus,” said Georgia Tech student Steven Elias.

CNN crews have redecorated areas and buildings along Techwood Drive at CNN’s Techwood Studios, slowing down traffic and stopping folks in their tracks.

“There are a lot of police out right now,” said student Michael Wesig. “This morning I counted nine and now I see a lot more.”

Traffic is only expected to get worse on Thursday.

Road closures and delays will likely have a major impact on the metro commute. GDOT is alerting drivers to avoid I-75 and use I-285 as an alternate route.

“I’m worried about my drive home,” said Elias.

Even some Georgia Tech students who have the luxury of walking to class are wondering how this may impact their day.

Another student said that it might affect some of the professors and staff who have to drive in.

Since this is as close to the excitement and pomp and circumstance that anyone is going to get, Wednesday is the day to come out and see it in person because Thursday will be the day to watch it from home.

Even in extreme heat, some workers don’t have a choice but to be outside



