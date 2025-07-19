Local

Soldier laid to rest in Georgia 75 years after going missing in Korea

By WSB Radio News Staff
The remains of Army Cpl. Anthony Konze were carried in for his funeral before his internment at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — After being missing in action for 75 years, a Korean War veteran was laid to rest with full military honors in Cherokee County on Friday.

U.S. Army Cpl. Anthony Konze’s remains were buried as an unknown soldier since 1951.

“Today, we do not only grieve his loss, but we honor his service and we celebrate his homecoming,” said Chaplain Jeffery Herron.

DNA identified Konze months ago. He is survived by three sisters.

“It is my greatest joy to be hear for these families,” said Olga Noel with the nonprofit group “Patriot Guard Riders.”

The group provides escorts for fallen service members and first responders says this is important.

Konze’s name is also on display at the Korean War Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

