Soldier, 19, dies after having medical emergency during training exercise at Georgia Army base

FORT MOORE, Ga. — A soldier stationed at Fort Moore has died following a medical emergency during a training exercise.

The incident happened on Wednesday.

Officials with the Army base said Pfc. Jacob T. Atchison, 19, “experienced a medical emergency while participating in a training event with his company on post.”

The base said emergency crews and drill sergeants quickly started performing life-saving measures on Atchison until they could get him to the hospital on base.

Atchison was pronounced dead shortly after.

“We are all deeply saddened by the loss of this outstanding Soldier and send our heartfelt condolences to his family,” said Lt. Col. Josh Horner, commander of 3rd Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment. “They are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Atchison, of Pella, Iowa, was assigned to Delta Company, 3rd Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment, 197th Infantry Brigade.

He had just started basic training in May.

“He was on track to participate today (Friday) in his company’s Turning Green Ceremony, which symbolizes the completion of the basic combat training,” a news release from the Army said.

“The loss of Jacob will be keenly felt by his teammates and the Army, now and in the future,” said 1st Lt. Kyle J. Whittaker, Atchison’s company commander.

Atchison’s cause of death remains under investigation.

