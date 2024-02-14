Sneaker consignment shop closed after $50k robbery – but clients think owners are stealing from them

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Culture Atlanta sells a variety of high-end sneakers and other designer items at Cumberland Mall, but the store has announced it’s closing due to multiple break-ins that have resulted in stolen money and inventory.

A group of consigners who sold merchandise in the store say they picked the store for more visibility. Many of the consigners say they work full-time selling merchandise.

“I’ve been working so hard for this,” said consigner John Gabriela.

Now everything inside the store at Cumberland Mall is gone, even the signs.

“I’m out about $35,000 altogether. With my brother alone, it’s another $15,000,” said Gabriela.

“I’m getting married next month, I lost about $10,500,” said consigner Stephen Kane.

At least 15 consigners told Channel 2′s Michele Newell they’ve been left in the dark about the store’s closure and what will happen to their inventory.

“They won’t reply to any of us,” said Kane.

Some say they found out about the closure on Culture Atlanta’s Instagram page which showed security video of someone breaking into the store. Under the security video, the store announces it’s relocating due to ongoing break-ins that have resulted in stolen money and inventory. They say the burglars got away with $50,000 in cash.

According to an open records request filed through the Cobb County Police Department, the only report the department has is on a burglary that occurred over the weekend.

The company that represents Cumberland Mall says the claims about multiple break-ins at the store are false.

A group of consigners claim they’ve had problems with the store’s owners for several months.

They say sales have gone down drastically and they’ve had ongoing problems getting access to their inventory.

“Even when we would make appointments they would cancel my appointments or say they can’t find my stuff,” said consigner William Ortega.

“I first started seeing red flags like anywhere from November to December when they started giving me issues giving me my stuff,” said William Ortega who is a consigner.

“It just got worse and worse and worse and then there were weeks where we were not getting anything. We go up there to pull out shoes they can’t find 4 out of the 5 of them,” said Kane.

