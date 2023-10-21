Smyrna police shoot armed man in Cobb neighborhood, GBI investigating

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI is currently investigating a shooting involving an officer in Cobb County.

Smyrna officers say they were called out to Benson Poole Road and Smyrna Powder Springs Road as backup for Cobb County police just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

They were initially called out to an armed man in the area.

In a video, the man can be seen walking down the street and towards officers with a gun. Officers can be heard shouting “Put it down” at the man at least 11 times.

As he raises the gun, officers fire several times.

He was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on his current condition.

Witness’s say that the man had been walking up and down the street waving his gun at people and pointing it at drivers just trying to get home.

“The way he looked at me it was like he had so much anger in him,” one witness, who asked not to be identified, said. “So much stuff goes through your head. I do have a baby, so I was just like, so scared because you never know when it could be your last day.”