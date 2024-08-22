Smyrna man fighting for answers to save his home after flooding in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Smyrna man is fighting for answers trying to save his home.

He says there has been flooding since the county repaved roads and he fears it will only get worse.

For nearly a year now, Jeremy Gall says the water ponding on his lot has only gotten worse.

“Previously it was a hundred years storm which is why they said there was so much water on the property,” said Gall.

But he said even smaller rainstorms left not only water washing away his landscaping but so much water, that it was more than a drain could handle, creating a culvert right next to it.

Nearly a month ago, a nearby cul-de-sac flooded, ruining cars and homes, and he said it was time to sound the alarm.

“I wasn’t surprised, I guess supposedly it could happen here with this flooding,” said Gall.

In last month’s case, the county said the cause was a clogged culvert that was on private property.

But Jeremy said there is a larger issue, recent paving and road improvements that have increased water flow.

The city of Smyrna said in a statement, “The City of Smyrna has worked with the resident at length. Whatever water flow changes have been observed or perceived by the tenant is not a result of work that the city has performed or not performed.”

But Gall believes recent flooding, shows a larger issue.

“It told me this failure is systemic, it’s not isolated to the problem I’m having,” said Gall. “I can’t sleep when there’s a thunderstorm because I know it’s going to flood everything, it’s going to create a river on my neighbor’s property.”

The city said they will not comment on this further because Gall has threatened legal action. Gall said the city has referred him to legal. They’re at a standstill right now, with Gall hoping he can get another solution before there is more flooding.



