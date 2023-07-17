Smyrna child kidnapped 2 years ago, reunited with father

SMYRNA, Ga. — It was a reunion two years in the making.

Smyrna police said a child has been reunited with her father after she was taken from a parent two years ago who did not have custody of her and fled the country.

“With the help of new investigative technologies and SPD detectives that NEVER gave up, a young child was reunited today with the custodial parent,” the Smyrna Police Department said in a Facebook post Sunday night. “Tonight, a baby girl was reunited with her daddy.”

Police did not release the names of the father and child but posted photos of the reunion on the department’s Facebook page.

