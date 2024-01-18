Smash-and-grab thieves steal over $20K in cash and merchandise from 6 Roswell businesses

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police are working to identify four masked burglars who broke into half a dozen businesses.

The businesses targeted included several restaurants, a coffee shop, an ice cream shop, and a jewelry store.

“The targets for these burglaries are cash drawers or cash boxes from these businesses. Their time inside the store is measured in a matter of seconds,” Roswell Police Officer Tim Lupo said.

The thieves entered the businesses by breaking store windows.

The Dyar Persian Grill and Bar co-owner says the thieves made off with their cash register which held $500 cash and two credit cards that customers forgot to take after eating at the restaurant.

“I tried to reach out to them to make sure they canceled their cards. It’s not fair. We are a new business that opened just a few months ago,” restaurant co-owner Bita Chahooshi said.

An employee of a jewelry store in the same shopping center said the thieves stole merchandise worth $20,000.

Customers of the targeted business said the crimes are upsetting.

“I have heard of that going on in Atlanta. I’m not familiar with that going on in Roswell before. But I don’t like it at all. I think it’s terrible,” customer Larry Bell said.

Police released surveillance photos of the thieves and believe they have committed similar crimes elsewhere in the metro Atlanta area, including Alpharetta, Sandy Springs and Gwinnett County.

“We have been able to determine from our detectives and our crime scene investigators along with the resources of our Roswell Crime Center that this is the same crew of individuals perpetrating these burglaries both here and in our surrounding jurisdictions,” Officer Lupo said.

WSB-TV’s Tom Regan contributed to this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group