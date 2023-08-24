Smash-and-grab thieves hit Forsyth County jewelry store before going international

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies have arrested three people in connection to an international theft ring.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, it was December 30, 2022, when deputies were called to Simon D. Jewelers on Peachtree Parkway in regard to a business alarm.

During the investigation, Forsyth investigators learned that the suspects forced their way into the business through the roof.

The sheriff’s office said that the deputies’ quick response and the jewelry’s store security system helped prevent any theft from occurring.

Detectives learned that the suspects, identified as Maykel Hernandez, 39; Giorge Navea, 33; and Javier Guerra-Morales, 31 were part of an active South American theft group and similar groups that were targeting area businesses and homes.

Forsyth deputies said these groups have been all across metro-Atlanta, and FCSO has tracked them to more than a dozen states.

Authorities said the trio is also suspects in burglaries or attempted burglaries within Marietta, Canton, Alpharetta and Knoxville, TN.

“If they are on U.S. soil, FCSO will spare no expense or effort and will recognize no boundary in pursuing and arresting them. Endanger our citizens and you will quickly find out who FCSO and Forsyth County are,” the sheriff’s office said.

All three were arrested for smash and grab and criminal damage to property.

Hernandez is awaiting extradition from Dallas, TX, Navea is waiting for extradition from Miami, FL, while Guerra-Morales is waiting for extradition from Hialeah, FL.