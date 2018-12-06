Listen Live
cloudy-day
43°
H 50
L 34

!
Traffic
Winter Weather:

Download the WSB Radio App to Track Potential Winter Weather this Weekend

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
43°
Mostly Clear
H 50° L 34°
  • cloudy-day
    43°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 50° L 34°
  • clear-day
    50°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 50° L 34°
  • cloudy-day
    51°
    Tomorrow
    Cloudy. H 51° L 39°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Local
Smart is finalist for Dodd award
Close

Smart is finalist for Dodd award

Smart is finalist for Dodd award

Smart is finalist for Dodd award

By: Tim Bryant

Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl have announced the finalists for the 2018 Dodd Trophy. Finalists include seven of the nation’s top coaches in college football who embody the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity, both on and off the field.

 

This year’s finalists represent four conferences (ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC), along with Notre Dame, and have combined for a 2018 record of 75-9 during the regular season. Overall, the seven coaches have a combined 88 years of head coaching experience, seven national championships and 781 career wins among them.

 

Two former winners of The Dodd Trophy were included in the 2018 list with Nick Saban (2014) and Dabo Swinney (2011) being named finalists. Additionally, three of the coaches were finalists for last year’s award, including Pat Fitzgerald, Kirby Smart and Dabo Swinney. 

 

Winners of the award from the previous two years and first-year coaches at an institution are not eligible to be finalists.

 

The 2018 Dodd Trophy Finalists:

 

   

Coach

   

School

   

CFP Ranking

   

APR Score

     

Dino Babers

   

Syracuse 

   

No. 20

   

967

     

Pat Fitzgerald

   

Northwestern 

   

No. 22

   

997

     

Brian Kelly

   

Notre Dame

   

No. 3

   

966

     

Lincoln Riley 

   

Oklahoma 

   

No. 4

   

956

     

Nick Saban

   

Alabama 

   

No. 1

   

984

     

Kirby Smart

   

Georgia 

   

No. 5

   

963

     

Dabo Swinney 

   

Clemson 

   

No. 2

   

987

  

 

 

“All of these finalists truly exemplify the type of leadership that Bobby Dodd valued and are noteworthy candidates to join the esteemed group of former Dodd Trophy recipients,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “We’re honored to have such a renowned list of finalists who truly embody Coach Dodd’s spirit, both on and off the field.”

 

“This college football season was highlighted by outstanding coaching performances that greatly impacted the course of the season,” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO & president. “These seven coaches have distinguished themselves as finalists for this prestigious award, not only for having successful football seasons, but also for their efforts within their communities and commitment to empower their student athletes to succeed in the classroom as well.”

 

Finalists were selected by a panel consisting of all previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member.

 

The winner of the 2018 Dodd Trophy will be selected from the list of finalists by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation, and will be announced in Atlanta during Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Week.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

News

  • State Dept.’s Heather Nauert to replace Nikki Haley as U.N. ambassador, reports say
    State Dept.’s Heather Nauert to replace Nikki Haley as U.N. ambassador, reports say
    President Donald Trump is expected to nominate State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert to replace Nikki Haley as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, according to news reports Thursday.  >> Read more trending news  Trump announced Wednesday that he would announce a replacement for Haley by the end of the week. Several news outlets, including CNN, are reporting that Trump will announce Nauert as his nominee Friday.  Haley officially announced in October she was leaving the post by the end of the year and had told the president earlier this year that she wanted to leave the job by the end of 2018. During a joint appearance at the White House in early October, when Trump and Haley announced her departure, Haley told the president she is not running for president in 2020 and that she fully intends to campaign for him. Trump confirmed last month that Nauert, who has very little foreign policy experience, was among those being considered to replace Haley. At the time, the president said Nauert was “under very serious consideration,” The Associated Press reported. “She’s excellent. She’s been with us a long time,” Trump said. “She’s been a supporter for a long time.” >> Related: Nikki Haley has resigned as Ambassador to U.N. Nauert was hired at the State Department under former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. She’s a former Fox News reporter, and she worked at ABC as a reporter before joining Fox.
  • Responding to homophobic tweets, Kevin Hart draws more ire
    Responding to homophobic tweets, Kevin Hart draws more ire
    Kevin Hart's response to criticism over earlier homophobic tweets has further inflamed the backlash to the newly minted Oscar host. On Thursday, Hart wrote on Instagram that critics should 'stop being negative' after years-old tweets surfaced in which he used homophobic slurs. In an accompanying video, a shirtless Hart said he wasn't going to 'let the craziness frustrate me.' Hart said he 'loves everybody.' The gay media watchdog group GLAAD said it has reached out to Oscars broadcaster ABC, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and Hart's management to 'discuss Kevin's anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and record.' In a 2010 stand-up special, Hart said 'if I can prevent my son from being gay, I will.' The film academy on Tuesday announced Hart as host to its February ceremony. A representative for the academy didn't respond to messages Thursday.
  • NYPD officer faces May trial in Eric Garner chokehold death
    NYPD officer faces May trial in Eric Garner chokehold death
    A New York City police officer accused in the chokehold death of an unarmed black man will face an NYPD disciplinary trial next May - nearly five years after the man's pleas of 'I can't breathe' became a rallying cry against police brutality, an administrative judge said Thursday. The judge rejected demands from Daniel Pantaleo's lawyer to delay the officer's department trial in the death of Eric Garner until July, when time runs out for federal prosecutors to file civil rights charges against him. The NYPD trial will start May 13 and could take about two weeks, the judge said. Pantaleo, who is white, is charged with reckless use of a chokehold and intentional use of a chokehold in Garner's July 2014 death in Staten Island. Garner, a 43-year-old father of six, could be heard on an amateur video shouting 'I can't breathe!' as Pantaleo placed him in an apparent chokehold, which is banned under police department policy, after officers stopped him for selling untaxed cigarettes. If convicted, the 33-year-old Pantaleo could face punishment ranging from the loss of vacation days to firing from the department. He was stripped of his gun and badge and placed on desk duty after the incident. Pantaleo's lawyer, Stuart London, said the officer used a takedown move taught by the police department, not a banned chokehold, and will be vindicated. After a brief hearing, his union issued a statement blaming the 350-pound Garner's poor health and resisting arrest for his death. Pantaleo, wearing a dark suit, didn't speak during the brief hearing at police headquarters and lingered in the trial room with his head down as a crowd, including Garner's relatives, emptied out. 'I felt sort of numb being in the same space as my son's murderer,' said Garner's mother, Gwen Carr. She wants the police department to fire Pantaleo and others who were involved in her son's arrest. Garner, who had asthma, suffered a heart attack in an ambulance and was pronounced dead at a hospital. A grand jury declined to indict Pantaleo in December 2014. The Civilian Complaint Review Board, the police watchdog agency prosecuting his disciplinary case, is seeking transcripts of that proceeding. 'This case demonstrates the danger that is inherent in prejudging incidents absent all of the information that must be considered in order to come to a truthful and accurate conclusion,' union president Patrick Lynch said in a statement. Lynch then attacked Garner's health, saying it was so poor that it was 'highly likely' he would've died if he had decided to flee police instead of refusing to be handcuffed. 'The exertion and stress would have overcome his already seriously ill body and would have resulted in his death,' he said. Pantaleo's union, the Patrolmen's Benevolent Association, said Thursday that the officer had used 'the least amount of force necessary' and that Garner couldn't have been subjected to a chokehold because his autopsy showed that his windpipe and hyoid bone were intact — an assertion the medical examiner said was wrong. The city's Office of Chief Medical Examiner pushed back at Lynch's comments, saying that it stood by the original forensic investigation and determination, which found Garner died from injuries including neck compression. 'It is false that crushing of the windpipe and fracture of the hyoid bone would necessarily be seen at autopsy as the result of a chokehold,' Dr. Barbara Sampson, the chief medical examiner, said in a statement. The NYPD decided in July to go forward with disciplinary proceedings, saying it was running out of patience with the federal government's indecision about whether to bring a criminal case. Justice Department spokeswoman Kelly Laco declined to comment Thursday on the status of the department's investigation into the incident. Police Commissioner James O'Neill, who has the final say on officer discipline, said Tuesday: 'We want to get this done.' __ Follow Sisak at twitter.com/mikesisak __ Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report.
  • Democrats win final California race for 40 seat gain in the House
    Democrats win final California race for 40 seat gain in the House
    A month after Election Day, Rep. David Valadao (R-CA) conceded defeat to challenger T.J. Cox on Thursday, as Republicans lost a seventh U.S. House seat to Democrats in California, pushing the party’s net gains to 40 seats in the 2018 mid-term elections, as Democrats triumphed in yet another Congressional district which had voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. A three-term more moderate Republican, Valadao had led by almost eight points on the night of the elections, but mail-in ballots, absentees and provisionals ran against him in the weeks of slow election counting in California, as Cox took the lead last week and won by 862 votes in the final count. “There is no doubt that we are disappointed in the results,” Valadao said in a statement, in which he made no mention of any accusations of election fraud in his Central Valley district in California. “There are truly no words to express how grateful I am to my supporters,” Valadao added, one of seven Republicans who could not survive the Democratic wave in the Golden State. BREAKING: I received a call from Rep. Valadao conceding our election for #CA21. I'm thankful for his six years of service. As the Congressman knows well, it is a great honor to represent #CA21. We will work together to ensure a smooth transition for our constituents. — TJ Cox (@TJCoxCongress) December 6, 2018 Valadao was the 30th incumbent Republican in the House to lose in the mid-terms, the highest number of defeats since the 2010 Tea Party election, when 54 incumbents lost in the November election. Valadao’s defeat also means that of the 25 House Republicans who had won in 2016 in a district where Hillary Clinton had won more votes than Donald Trump, 22 of those seats went for a Democrat in the 2018 mid terms. Of those 25 seats, the only GOP survivors were Rep. John Katko in New York, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in Pennsylvania, and Rep. Will Hurd in Texas. Those setbacks were a prime reason why the GOP lost its majority in the House, as Democrats will take charge with at least 235 seats in the 116th Congress. And zero Republicans won over 55% in Clinton districts. Scores of the three who survived election night: #NY24: John Katko (53.1%) #PA01: Brian Fitzpatrick (51.3%) #TX23: Will Hurd (49.2%) https://t.co/PVacZ96rM1 — James Lambert (@hellofasandwich) November 29, 2018 There is one undecided U.S. House seat left, North Carolina’s 9th district, which was originally called for Republicans, but has been consumed by allegations of absentee ballot fraud, as the Democrat in race on Thursday withdrew his concession. “Today I withdraw my concession and call on Mark Harris to end his silence and tell us exactly what he knew, and when,” said Democrat Dan McCready. Democrats on Thursday again made clear they would object to Harris being seated from North Carolina, and also raised the possibility that an objection would be made to Republican Rep. Ross Spano of Florida, who admitted in the last week that he broke federal election laws by taking $180,000 in loans during the campaign, and funneling most of the money into his campaign, by designating it as ‘personal funds.’ “The issue in Florida is one that we’re tracking as well,” said House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, who said the issues at hand are serious. “This is about undermining the integrity of our elections,” Pelosi told reporters at the Capitol.
  • The Latest: Kentucky LB Allen wins Bednarik as top defender
    The Latest: Kentucky LB Allen wins Bednarik as top defender
    The Latest on the college football awards show (all times local): 8:59 p.m. Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen wins the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation's top defensive player, beating out Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Clemson defensive tackle. Allen is the first Kentucky player to win a major college football award since 1950. Earlier in the night, the Disney Spirit Award went to Purdue fan Tyler Trent, the xx-year-old student who is battling cone cancer. Trent gained fame when he was profiled by ESPN's 'College GameDay' before the Boilermakers played Ohio State. Trent was able to attend the game against the Buckeyes and predicted Purdue's upset. ___ 8:48 p.m. Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams wins the Outland Trophy as the nation's best interior lineman, beating out Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams. Quinnen Williams is the fifth Alabama player to win the Outland. Texas A&M's Braden Mann wins the Ray Guy Award as the nation's best punter. He is averaging 51.15 yards per punt, a school record and challenging an NCAA record. Cincinnati's James Smith and Utah's Mitch Wishnowsky were the other finalists. ___ 8:15 p.m. Alabama's Jerry Jeudy wins the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top wide receiver, beating out UMass star Andy Isabella and Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace. Jeudy is the second Crimson Tide player to win the Biletnikoff, joining Amari Cooper. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly is the Home Depot coach of the year, one of three major awards announced Wednesday night, the day before the college football awards show. LSU's Devin White won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker, becoming the first Tigers player to win the award. Iowa's T.J. Hockenson won the John Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end. He is the first sophomore to win the award in its 19 years. ___ 7:45 p.m. Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker is the first Bulldogs' player to win the Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back. The senior beat out LSU cornerback Greedy Williams and Notre Dame cornerback Julian Love. Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor, the nation's leading, became the fourth Badgers player to win the Doak Walker. That ties Texas for the most of any school. He beat out Memphis' Darrell Henderson and Clemson's Travis Etienne. Syracuse freshman Andre Szmyt wins the Lou Groza as top kicker, beating out Cooper Rothe of Wyoming and Cole Tracy of LSU. ___ AP player of the year Kyler Murray adds the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's top quarterback as ESPN's College Football Awards show in Atlanta began. But right before the show started it was announced that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. The last five winners of the Walter Camp have gone on to win the Heisman, but only five Heisman winners have failed to win AP Player of the Year since the award started in 1998. Murray beat out Tagovailoa and Washington State's Gardner Minshew II for the Davey O'Brien. The other finalists for the Walter Camp were Murray, Minshew, West Virginia quarterback Will Grier and Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen. ___ More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
  • Evidence hearing held in case of inmate accused of murdering two correctional officers
    Evidence hearing held in case of inmate accused of murdering two correctional officers
    The trial of one of the men accused  of murdering two correctional officers is one step closer. On Thursday, a judge heard evidence of what could be included in Donnie Rowe's case.  Rowe sat at the table with his defense team, wearing a white jumpsuit and orange Crocs. Prosecutors say he and Ricky Dubose killed Sgts. Chris Monica and Curtis Billue in June of 2017. At times during Thursday's hearing, Channel 2's Lauren Pozen saw Rowe take notes, especially when prosecutors played his interview with FBI agents after he and Rowe were captured in Tennessee.  [READ: Inmate accused of killing officers faces victim's family in court] The judge wouldn't allow us to play the video for you, but we were able to use a screenshot of it.  The FBI agent who questioned Rowe told the court he was very forthcoming. At one point in the interview we watched, Rowe breaks down in tears.  RELATED STORIES: 'Armed and dangerous' inmates accused of killing 2 officers Sheriff reveals which escaped inmate fired deadly shots on prison bus Inmates accused of killing corrections officers back behind bars in Georgia Inmates accused of killing officers appear in court He told the special agent he had met Dubose six months prior to the attack on the prison bus whilethey were being transferred. Rowe says multiple rounds were fired, striking one of the officers directly in the head.  We also heard testimony from the sheriff of Putnam County, who arrived on the scene moments after the attack. He described it as chaotic. He spoke with many inmates, who told him what they saw.  'I obviously was looking for the most information I could get to apprehend these people as quickly as I could. It was clear to me who they were, it was clear to me the crimes that occurred and that was my focus,' says Sheriff Howard Sills.  The judge did not rule on Thursday what will and will not be allowed into evidence. That will be decided at another hearing  date next month. The families of the victims were also in court, at times holding back tears. Pozen spoke with Denise Billue, whose brother was Curtis Billue. She said it is very difficult for her to be here, but she shows up for her brother.  'Our faith is sustaining us. It keeps us strong. In the end, everything is going to work out. We believe in the judicial system, but we also believe in the process,' she said.      
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE    
EVENT GUIDE    
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE    
FOLLOW & SHARE    
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
ABOUT US    
ABOUT US    
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.