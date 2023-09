Sketch released of man whose body was found at Gwinnett construction site

NORCROSS, Ga. — Graphic Content Warning: Images published below may be potentially harmful to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

Last month, a body was found at a construction site in Gwinnett County and now, police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim.

On August 7, construction workers in the area of Live Oak Parkway called police about a body.

Authorities said the victim is between 20 and 50 years of age. He is approximately 5 foot 2 inches to 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighing 130 to 150 pounds.

Police said he was wearing blue jeans, sized at 30x34, a grey GAP brand tank top, blue-red-white plaid pajama pants, a white metal beaded necklace, white socks with a lime green stripe on the foot, a black belt, and a tan or light brown Nike brand hoodie.

Weeks later, police released photos of the victim’s tattoos. He has a tattoo on his left forearm, with the words “John 3:16″ and a Rosary with a cross. The right forearm has two nautical stars and the word “Maria” with wings.

Recognize these tattoos? Gwinnett M.E. asking for help identifying body found at construction site

Officials said an autopsy was performed by the Gwinnett County Morgue. The cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Officer at 678-442-3160.

