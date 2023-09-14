Six-peat! Braves clinch NL East title for sixth straight season

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. — The Atlanta Braves have officially won the National League East division for the sixth year in a row.

With a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, the Braves clinched the division on Wednesday night.

They will finish the season with one of the top two records in the National League and receive a bye in the Wild Card round.

Atlanta went into a four-game series with the Phillies with a 15-game lead over them.

The Braves reaching the postseason for the sixth straight season marks the second-longest streak in franchise history.

Despite clinching the division, the Braves still have much to play for the next two weeks, as they look to clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The National League Division Series is currently scheduled to begin in early October. The Phillies are fighting for a wild card berth and could see the Braves again next month.

Next up, the Braves will head to Miami for a three-game series with the Marlins.





