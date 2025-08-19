Six injured, dozens displaced after apartment fire in Clarkston

CLARKSTON, GA — A massive overnight fire at the Clarkston Oaks Apartments has left six people injured and about 50 residents displaced.

Firefighters say flames were already shooting through the roof when crews arrived at the complex on Northern Avenue near Church Street. Battalion Chief Patrick Holcomb said the blaze quickly spread through the building’s roofline, damaging all 32 units.

“It did get into the roof, and as it got into the roof it ran over the top of everything,” Holcomb said. “It was a long process, but they did a great job.”

Two adults and three children were among those taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, mostly from smoke inhalation. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Most of the residents displaced are refugees and recent arrivals to the U.S. The Red Cross is assisting affected families with housing and other needs.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story