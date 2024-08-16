Sister of 15-year-old killed at sweet 16 party blasts defendant who bragged about murder in court

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The sister of one of two teens killed in a mass shooting outside a sweet sixteen birthday party last year scolded a defendant in court for bragging about killing someone.

The shooting happened on March 5, 2023, in Douglas County. Prosecutors said that five alleged gang members showed up at the party, started a fight and when someone tried to break it up, they began shooting into the crowd.

Two teens, 14-year-old Ajanaye Hill and 15-year-old Samuel Moon were killed and eight other teenagers were injured.

Two of the five defendants accused in the deadly shooting took plea deals and avoided a trial.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was at the Douglas County Courthouse Friday, where loved ones of the victims told the defendants who took plea deals what was taken from them.

Moon’s sister was enraged after hearing one defendant brag about killing someone that night.

“Your mom is out there crying causing a spectacle because she raised a murderer. And you bragged,” Catherine LaFleur said.