Wet weather is moving through North Georgia.

Showers moving through north Georgia expected to linger through Saturday (NWS)

Meteorologist Christina Edwards says periods of rain will continue through Friday with highs in the 40s.

Edwards says although some showers will linger through Saturday morning, it is expected to be a dry weekend.

Here’s what you can expect:

Wind gusts up to 25 mph possible Friday

Highs in the low 70s by Sunday

Wet weather is moving back to the region in the middle of next week

