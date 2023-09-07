Local

Shots fired at DeKalb shopping center, damaging Ross Dress for Less store

Ross shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are investigating after shots rang out at a retail store Wednesday night.

Police taped off a Ross Dress For Less store off N. Decatur Road.

A witness on the scene said she was shopping in the store when she heard and saw the shots.

“All I saw was black, and I saw the bullets flying. I didn’t know it sparks like that. I have never been that close to bullets before,” said Franchesca Casiano.

There are no details on possible suspects or victims, and no details on what led up to the incident.

